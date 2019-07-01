The son of a man who dedicated his life to fighting racism has said he is “extremely proud” as his dad’s memorial is unveiled in Lewisham.

Asquith Gibbes died of motor neurone disease in 2013 aged 78, leaving behind his wife Norma and two children, Asquith Jr and Carla.

After moving to the UK from Grenada in the 1950s, he worked on improving race relations across Lewisham for 40 years, holding posts in the Council and on several school boards.

He also worked for Scotland Yard as part of an independent advisory group for race, as well as an adviser on stop and search methods.

Asquith was also one of the founders of the Kick It Out anti-racism campaign at Millwall FC in 1993 – an initiative that has now been adopted across the FA.

Speaking to News Shopper, Asquith Jr said: “When I was growing up, Dad was very thoughtful.

“I didn’t realise the significance of what he did until my later years. I’m extremely proud of him.”

The dad-of-two said his children Lauren, 23 and Lewis, 20 have also learnt about the importance of their grandad’s work.

At an unveiling ceremony on Thursday, mayor of Lewisham Damien Egan said: “Asquith was one of the most influential figures in Lewisham’s recent history and was a real Lewisham legend.

"He has left an indelible mark on the borough which is widely recognised for its inclusivity, celebration of diversity and strong community cohesion.

"We owe Asquith so much and it is only right that his impact is marked for current and future generations to see.”

Asquith Jr described how his dad fought against racial inequalities, focusing on how young black people felt excluded from society.

Sadly, Asquith’s later years were plagued by illness after his diagnosis.

“It was awful. He had motor neurone disease for many years but he got quite significantly worse in the later years,” his son described.

However, he is thrilled his dad’s memory will be kept alive through the plaque that was installed at Lewisham Police Station on Thursday.

“The younger generation will see the memorial and go “who’s that?” and learn about him – it’s so important to share it with the community.”